Bay of Plenty rookie called into All Blacks Sevens squad for upcoming series in US, Canada

Bay of Plenty's Ngarohi McGarvey Black will make his All Blacks Sevens debut during the world series tournaments in the United States and Canada.

Brilliant side step and fend by Joe Webber sets him up for New Zealand's second try against Argentina during day one at the Dubai Rugby Sevens 1st December 2017. Copyright photo: Tom Kirkwood / www.photosport.nz

Brilliant side step and fend by Joe Webber sets him up for New Zealand's second try against Argentina during day one at the Dubai Rugby Sevens.

Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old is the one uncapped player in coach Clark Laidlaw's squad for the trip to North America.

McGarvey Black impressed with a strong showing at the national tournament in January.

"We believe he can play anywhere in the backline, which gives us some flexibility in the squad and it will be a great experience for him to be in the group for the next two weeks," Laidlaw said.

The selection includes the return of Dylan Collier, Trael Joass and Andrew Knewstubb from injury.

With a fully fit line-up to pick from, Laidlaw says it's the hardest squad he has had to choose.

He says leaving out the likes of Teddy Stanaway, Luke Masirewa, Kurt Baker and Tone Ng Shiu shows the depth being built.

New Zealand head into this weekend's event in Las Vegas - the fifth stop of 10 in the world series - sitting second on the table behind South Africa.

All Blacks Sevens: Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi, Ngarohi McGarvey Black, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Joe Ravouvou, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

