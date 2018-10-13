Bay of Plenty hold off fast-finishing Northland to claim Mitre 10 Cup thriller

Bay of Plenty have resisted a late charge from Northland to finish their Mitre 10 Cup campaign on a high, securing a 38-35 win in Tauranga.
Coming into the match behind Northland on the Mitre 10 Cup Championship ladder, Bay of Plenty started off in style, with James Lay scoring in the opening 10 minutes.
Two more tries from Jeff Thwaites and Liam Steel gave the hosts the advantage early in the first half, before Emoni Narawa secured the bonus point for the Steamers before halftime.
Aorangi Stokes would grab a try back for Northland, to bring the score to 26-7 in favour of the Steamers at the break.
In the second spell though, it was Northland who struck the first blow, with Ropate Rinakama before Bay of Plenty returned fire through Fa'asiu Fuatai.
Northland though, didn't die wondering, with second half tries from Noah Cooper, Tamati Tua and Jordan Hyland threatening to spoil the hosts' day.
However, Bay of Plenty's lead would prove too great, with the home side coming away winners by just three points.