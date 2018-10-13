 

Bay of Plenty hold off fast-finishing Northland to claim Mitre 10 Cup thriller

1 NEWS
Rugby

Bay of Plenty have resisted a late charge from Northland to finish their Mitre 10 Cup campaign on a high, securing a 38-35 win in Tauranga.

Coming into the match behind Northland on the Mitre 10 Cup Championship ladder, Bay of Plenty started off in style, with James Lay scoring in the opening 10 minutes.

Two more tries from Jeff Thwaites and Liam Steel gave the hosts the advantage early in the first half, before Emoni Narawa secured the bonus point for the Steamers before halftime.

Aorangi Stokes would grab a try back for Northland, to bring the score to 26-7 in favour of the Steamers at the break.

In the second spell though, it was Northland who struck the first blow, with Ropate Rinakama before Bay of Plenty returned fire through Fa'asiu Fuatai.

Northland though, didn't die wondering, with second half tries from Noah Cooper, Tamati Tua and Jordan Hyland threatening to spoil the hosts' day.

However, Bay of Plenty's lead would prove too great, with the home side coming away winners by just three points.

The Steamers held out for a 38-35 win over the Taniwha. Source: SKY
Rugby
Joe Moody leaves the field injured

'It's been one of those years' - All Blacks prop Joe Moody positive ahead of fourth injury comeback of 2018
Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

'It will change a few lives' - Lima Sopoaga using English payday to help family
01:23

Dane Coles prepares for long-awaited return to action - ‘He'll bring some fire and niggle off the bench’

01:22
After injury at the start of Super Rugby, Laualal will play for Counties this week.

Watch: All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala shows off scars from broken arm as he prepares for rugby return

'It's only made me more hungry' – Harbour flanker Dillon Hunt desperate for All Blacks return

Rugby
All Blacks

North Harbour flanker Dillon Hunt is eyeing up a return to the All Blacks squad, hoping to be selected among Steve Hansen's 51-man group for this year's end of year tour. 

Hunt, 23, is firming as a surefire selection for Steve Hansen's side, with injury seeing Sam Cane unavailable, while Matt Todd is currently playing overseas in Japan.

Having been selected on last year's end of year tour, Hunt has played once for the All Blacks - against a French Barbarians side - although is still waiting for a Test debut.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Hunt remained coy on the prospect of more time in the black jersey.

"You never know, there's a lot of good talent going around, it's really on a knife edge," he said.

"I don't think that'll ever change in New Zealand."

However, despite playing down his All Blacks chances, Hunt also says he's eager for another stint with Hansen's side.

"Being in the environment was a lot more welcoming than I expected," he began.

"Just a really good high performance environment, where you can improve yourself.

"From being in there, it's only made me more hungry to be back in there."

The All Blacks' end of year tour squad is announced on Monday.

After going on last year's European tour, Hunt is almost certain for Steve Hansen's 51-man squad. Source: 1 NEWS
Rugby
All Blacks
'He'll be there no doubt' – North Harbour captain, coach talk up Dillon Hunt as All Blacks bolter

Rugby
All Blacks

North Harbour captain James Parsons and coach Tom Coventry are all but certain that flanker Dillon Hunt will be among the 51-man squad for the All Blacks' end of year tour, after a shining provincial season.

Hunt, 23, is firming as a surefire selection for Steve Hansen's side, with injury seeing Sam Cane unavailable, while Matt Todd is currently playing overseas in Japan.

Having been selected on last year's end of year tour, Hunt has played once for the All Blacks - against a French Barbarians side - although is still waiting for a Test debut.

However, his Harbour colleagues are confident that he won't be left waiting too long.

"Fantastic bloke off the field, but he's exceptional on it," Parsons began.

"To me, it's a no brainer. He'll be there no doubt."

Coventry agreed over the prospects of his young star, talking up his quality as a player.

"He's really consistent, very strong over the ball - a real feature in the modern game," he said.

"We've been able to build a lot of our play around Dillon.

"I'd pick him. I hope Steve (Hansen) sees the same qualities that we all see in him."

The All Blacks' end of year tour squad is announced on Monday.

The young flanker is in line for this year's end of year tour squad. Source: 1 NEWS
Rugby
All Blacks
North Harbour looking to ruin Auckland's home semi-final: 'There's no love lost'

Rugby

Despite going into their Mitre 10 Cup clash with Auckland with nothing to gain, tomorrow's Battle of the Bridge is anything but a dead rubber for North Harbour.

Sitting fifth on the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership ladder, Harbour are no chance of making this year's finals, although Auckland have a chance to secure themselves a home semi-final, looking to leapfrog Tasman into top spot.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Harbour captain James Parsons, and coach Tom Coventry are adamant that they can't allow that to happen.

"This is always a standalone game for us," Parsons said.

"It means so much to our community, and we base so much of our culture around giving back to our community and making sure they're proud to wear the jersey in the street, and also proud to see us wear it."

Coach Coventry echoed his skipper's sentiments.

"There's certainly no love lost between the two provinces," he said.

"They've had a great year. They'll be looking for a home semi-final which is what they're after, but we're after a good peformance.

"The Battle of the Bridge means something to us, and I'm sure we'll perform well tomorrow."

Going into tomorrow's Battle of the Bridge, Harbour want bragging rights over their traditional rivals. Source: 1 NEWS
Rugby

Watch: Injury-free Dane Coles makes flying return to rugby, sets up Wellington try with first touch in 11 months

Rugby

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has made a successful return to rugby after 11 months of injury setbacks, turning back the clock to set up a try with his first touch in Wellington's win over Taranaki.

Coles hasn't been seen on a rugby field since last November after he seriously injured his knee against France during the All Blacks' end-of-year tour. Further issues involving his hamstring and calf ruled him out of any Super Rugby action with the Hurricanes and delayed his comeback.

But all those issues appeared to be behind him last night as the 56-Test hooker took the field for 16 minutes in Wellington's Mitre 10 Cup match against the Bulls.

Moments after taking the field, Coles chased down a deflected kick and quickly set up a ruck inches from Taranaki's line before replacement front rower Sitiveni Paongo crashed over to score in the next phase.

Wellington went on to win the game 34-10, sealing Taranaki's relegation fate as the Bulls ended their woeful season on a low.

The All Blacks hooker looks back to his playmaking self after showing off his speed against Taranaki. Source: SKY
Rugby