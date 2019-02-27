TODAY |

Bay of Plenty becomes third major Kiwi rugby union to ditch junior rep programme

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty have become the latest rugby union to announce a shift away from junior representative rugby teams, announcing this morning they will replace their under 13s and 15s programmes with "development days" instead.

In a statement, Bay of Plenty Rugby said they had opted to scrap their junior representative programme after the Northern Regions Rugby Council's decision last week to scrap interprovincial union representative programmes below Under-16 from next year.

As such, events such as the Roller Mills - an under-13 weight restricted tournament that was 94 years old - have been cancelled, leaving little reason for junior representative programmes in northern parts of the country to remain.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZR's Head of Participation and Development Steve Lancaster says the move will help keep kids in rugby longer. Source: 1 NEWS

Community rugby manager for Bay of Plenty Pat Rae said the region is still keen to develop the next generation of rugby stars but there are other ways than just representative teams.

"While I know that this decision will not be popular with many of those involved with teams in this age band, I know that it is the right decision moving forward," Rae said.

"Rugby is changing rapidly like never before and with these changes come challenges. While we continue to see some extraordinary growth, especially in the girls/women and non-traditional formats of the game, participation rates in the teenage boy tackle space continue to fall."

The decision makes Bay of Plenty the third major union to end their junior representative programme, with both Tasman and North Harbour making the same decision earlier this year.

Much like Tasman and North Harbour, Bay of Plenty will instead offer development days which will be held for the u13, u14, and u15 grades and involve both boys and girls.

“How good would it be for current and former Steamers and Volcanix players to do the same for hundreds of u13, u14 and u15 boys and girls, of all abilities, shapes and sizes?"

Rae says the development days would not be restricted to those boys selected for a rep team, but open to all boys and girls that wanted to learn from Bay of Plenty's finest.

Young boys play rugby. Source: istock.com
More From
Rugby
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
3
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
4
Black Caps hope spectator at centre of Jofra Archer racism allegations 'found quickly and dealt with'
5
Warriors boss fires up while rallying players with preseason speech - 'They take the piss out of us'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:31

Police who shot dead man during Tauranga hostage stand-off receive backing - 'They had to make that call'

Wagner takes five as Black Caps wrap up innings victory over England

Watch: Dramatic footage emerges of police rescuing children from Tauranga hostage incident

All Blacks, Black Ferns to play Aussie rivals in Melbourne double header in 2020