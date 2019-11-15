Battle to be All Blacks coach a three-horse race, says Scotty Stevenson

The battle to be All Blacks head coach looks to be a three-horse race with an announcement date of December 12, according to TVNZ’s Scotty Stevenson.

Stevenson, who was Spark Sport’s lead commentator during the Rugby World Cup, tweeted that the race would be a showdown between Scott Robertson, Jamie Joseph and Ian Foster.

Former All Black Joseph has made history while in charge of Japan after coaching the Highlanders to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2015. He also comes as a package with the highly-regarded backs coach Tony Brown, who coached alongside Joseph at the Highlanders and in Japan.

The charismatic Robertson has led the Crusaders to a historic three-peat having previously had success in charge of Canterbury and the NZ under-20 side.