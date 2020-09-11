Barretts to provide Bulls with All Black starpower as Jordie debuts for boyhood province

Beauden and Jordie Barrett will line up for a star-studded Taranaki as they take on Bay of Plenty Stadium in their Mitre 10 Cup opener at Inglewood’s TET Stadium & Events Centre on Sunday.

Beauden and Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

Jordie will make his debut at fullback for his boyhood province, having previously played his first class rugby for Canterbury while Beauden will wear the No.10 jersey.

He features in a side that also features new All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i.

Chiefs stand-out Lachlan Boshier will line up at openside flanker with his brother and fellow loose forward Kaylum to come off the bench.