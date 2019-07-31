TODAY |

Barrett-Mo'unga partnership 'just needs time' urges Sir Graham Henry

Legendary former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry is urging fans to be patient with the blossoming partnership between Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, yet to taste a win with the pair in the same side in 2019.

Following a 16-all draw with South Africa in Wellington, and a 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies in Perth last weekend, the All Blacks haven't won this year with their dual-playmaker system, with Mo'unga occupying the number 10 jersey and Barrett at fullback.

What's more, with the All Blacks needing to win against Australia at Eden Park this weekend to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup, calls for coach Steve Hansen to shelve the system have only become more prevalent.

Speaking to Radio Sport though, Sir Graham spoke of the merits in Mo'unga and Barrett's partnership, insisting that they need time to learn each other's games.

"Beaudie is a fantastic player whether he plays 10 or 15 and Richie Mo'unga has been the form five-eighth for a couple of years," Henry said.

"His [Mo'unga's] composure under pressure is hugely impressive. He's also a bit of a game breaker because he can take on the line, he's a good goal kicker, and he just needs time in the saddle I think.

"He's a young player internationally. I've got no problem with the strategy, it just needs time. Yeah, I think there's time."

Barrett and Mo'unga could start together again on Saturday night in Auckland, with the All Blacks' side to be named on Thursday morning.

