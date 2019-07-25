Barrett or Mo'unga? Hansen not sure who'll assume kicking duties against Springboks

With both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga named to start the All Blacks' clash with the Springboks in Wellington this weekend, coaches and teammates are clueless as to who will assume kicking duties.

With Barrett shifting to fullback to accommodate Mo'unga at first-five, the All Blacks' two chief kickers will share the field on Saturday night, potentially leading to an awkward moment or two come time for a shot at goal.

Speaking to media in Wellington this morning, coach Steve Hansen even admitted that he had no idea what would happen between Barrett and Mo'unga.

"I'm not sure to be honest, I haven't asked who wants to do it," Hansen said.

Meanwhile, hooker Codie Taylor came up with a much more novel solution.