Barrett-Mo'unga axis 'not the finished article' warns Steve Hansen

The All Blacks' dual playmaker role between Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga is beginning to fire at the right time, coach Steve Hansen says, following last nights 23-13 victory over South Africa.

Having this year experimented with both Barrett and Mo'unga sharing on-field duties this year to mixed effect, last night's victory in Yokohama was easily the duo's most prolific outing, putting South Africa to the sword in a devastating four-minute window that would ultimately seal the result.

Speaking to media this afternoon though, Hansen said that

"They're coming along nicely," Hansen began.

"They're not the finished article, but we're happy with how they're going."

Hansen also denied that the strategy was a response to the high-tempo rush defence utilised by the likes of South Africa and the European giants likely to cross paths with the All Blacks later in the tournament.

"It's not a reaction to it. [In] rugby you always need two good drivers on the park, always have done.

"We've always called them first-fives and second-fives. But, over time, we've introduced a big man at second-five who's not that same type of player that we've normally had in New Zealand rugby over the years, so we've looked to play him elsewhere."

The pair had their best outing together in last night's 23-13 win over South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS
Beauden Barrett delighted dual-playmaker system starting to shine for All Blacks