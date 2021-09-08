Barrett escapes ban and has Bledisloe red card overturned

Jordie Barrett has escaped a ban for his red card infringement in Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies.

Barrett was sent off in the 38-21 win in Perth after his foot made contact with the face of Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete as the All Black went airborne to catch the ball.

The fullback was charged with contravening law 9.11 – players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others. But it also showed the new trial law around red cards in an international setting, with the All Blacks only reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes instead of the remainder of the match.

Barrett has escaped any further sanction for the red card after attending a judicial hearing on Tuesday evening with SANZAAR saying "the player had not transgressed Rule 9.11 and had therefore not committed an act of foul play".

Its judicial committee added: "He legitimately went up in the air to collect a high ball, when in trying to regain his balance on the downward trajectory, his boot inadvertently made contact with his opponent’s head.

"The accidental nature of the incident lead the Judicial Committee to find that there was no intentional nor reckless act of dangerous play, with the result that the Red Card is expunged from the player’s record."

Referee Damon Murphy shows a red card to New Zealand's Jordie Barrett during the Rugby Championship game between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Perth. Source: Associated Press

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said after the match that he was “pretty surprised” by the sending off and was ready to challenge it in any further disciplinary matters.

“We’ll go and have a good look at it, but certainly we’ll probably be putting a bit of a case together for that one,” Foster said on Sunday.

“He just lost balance and you could see he tilted, and you could see what happened.

“I feel for the refs in situations like this. Technically they saw things and they make their decisions. I get all that. Now we’ve got a chance to sit down and analyse it, we’ll have a good couple of conversations.

“But have we got a technique problem? No we haven’t.”