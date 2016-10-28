 

Rugby


Barrett brothers to take the field together in 'Canes colours for first time in final trial against Crusaders

Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett will take the field together for Hurricanes for the first time when they face the Crusaders in a final Super Rugby trial.

Barrett says he’s never played with little brothers Scott and Jordie in a team before - just the backyard.
World player of the year and All Blacks pivot Beauden Barrett makes his first appearance of the year in Friday's match at Waverley.

Six years his junior is brother Jordie, 19, the New Zealand age group star who will play the first half at fullback.

The Crusaders pursued Jordie Barrett's signature last year after he shone at NPC level for Canterbury.

The NZ number 10 says he's excited to have his mother in Chicago to watch not only himself but brother Scott play against Ireland.
The Taranaki siblings will be in familiar territory in the small south Taranaki town, which will be treated by the presence of numerous All Blacks in both teams.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has named two distinct teams to play in each half.

Flanker Ardie Savea will start while his brother, winger Julian, will come on at halftime along with halfback TJ Perenara and fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder.

The All Blacks superstar says he reminded a couple of friends of his home turf's new status in the world thanks to Lonely Planet.
New recruit and former New Zealand sevens standout Ben Lam will start on the right wing and be replaced at halftime by All Black Cory Jane.

All Blacks hooker and Hurricanes captain Dane Coles will miss the game on an extended off-season break. It means his first appearance will be in their Super Rugby opener against the Sunwolves in Tokyo next week.

Two first-choice forwards not considered because of injury are lock Vaea Fifita (ankle) and prop Reggie Goodes (head).

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Ben Lam, Vince Aso, Pita Ahki, Wes Goosen, Beauden Barrett, Chris Smylie, Toa Halafihi, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields, Mark Abbott, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Mike Kainga, James O'Reilly, Loni Uhila. Reserves: Nehe Milner Skudder, Jonah Lowe, Cory Jane, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Otere Black, TJ Perenara, Blade Thomson, Callum Gibbins, Hugh Renton, Reed Prinsep, Michael Fatialofa, James Blackwell, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Chris Eves, Ben May.

