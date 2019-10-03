Barrett brothers mourning death of 'Granddad Ted'

The Barrett family are mourning the death of Beauden, Scott and Jordie's grandfather, who died yesterday aged 78.

The Barretts confirmed in a funeral notice today that Edward Michael Barrett died at Taranaki Base Hospital where it is said he was surrounded by his wife Mary and family.

"Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary for 57 years,'' the notice read.

"Loving father...and adored 'Granddad Ted' of all his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.''

It comes as the All Blacks prepare for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland, which takes place this Saturday.