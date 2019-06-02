TODAY |

Barrett brothers combine to score as Hurricanes seal impressive away win over Sharks

The Hurricanes have claimed victory in a scrappy encounter away to the Sharks in Durban, claiming a 30-17 victory despite being reduced to 14 men.

Looking to make up ground on the Crusaders after their 40-27 defeat to the Chiefs in Fiji, the Hurricanes got off to the perfect start as Beauden Barrett put younger brother Jordie through to score the opening try of the match.

Ngani Laumape was the next to cross over for the Hurricanes, scoring before halftime by powering his way to the tryline, the TMO awarding the bruising midfielder his 10th try of the season.

The Sharks would grab a try back before the break, Aphele Fassi doing the damage to send the sides into halftime at 20-10 in favour of the Hurricanes.

The hosts threatened a comeback in the second half, with Juan Schoeman scoring after the resumption to bring the Sharks within three points of the Hurricanes.

Wes Goosen put the result beyond doubt for the Hurricanes though, scoring in the 66th minute to effectively seal the win for the Kiwi side.

Ardie Savea was a standout for the Hurricanes throughout the clash, with no fewer than six turnovers throughout his full 80 minute performance.

Ugly scenes marred the end of the match though, firstly with Vaea Fifita shown a red card for a high tackle on Daniel du Preez, before a scuffle between both sets of players in the dying moments.

The win sees the Hurricanes move to within nine points of the Crusaders at the top of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.

    Beauden set up Jordie in their side's 30-17 victory.
