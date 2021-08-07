TODAY |

Barnstorming last-minute try sends Taranaki fans wild

A runaway try by Taranaki speedster Vereniki Tikoisolomone has sealed a memorable 33-19 victory for the Bulls over Hawke's Bay in a historic NPC game at Pukekura Park.

A last-minute try by Vereniki Tikoisolomone sealed a victory for Taranaki in the ground's first provincial game in 76 years. Source: SKY

The Bulls were playing at the idyllic cricket ground for the first time in 76 years, as their home ground Yarrow Stadium is undergoing earthquake strengthening.

A large crowd of passionate Bulls supporters packed into the terraced stands, and were in full voice as Tikoisolomone picked up a loose ball inside his own half and tore down the left wing to score in the final minute.

Earlier, hooker Bradley Slater scored a double to put the Bulls in a comfortable position. While a late try by Ash Dixon looked likely to give the Magpies a bonus point, Tikoisolomone's solo effort snatched it away at the death.

