Barnstorming last-minute try sends Taranaki fans wild

A runaway try by Taranaki speedster Vereniki Tikoisolomone has sealed a memorable 33-19 victory for the Bulls over Hawke's Bay in a historic NPC game at Pukekura Park.

The Bulls were playing at the idyllic cricket ground for the first time in 76 years, as their home ground Yarrow Stadium is undergoing earthquake strengthening.

A large crowd of passionate Bulls supporters packed into the terraced stands, and were in full voice as Tikoisolomone picked up a loose ball inside his own half and tore down the left wing to score in the final minute.