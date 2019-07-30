TODAY |

Barging cars, kicking helmets and imitating robots: All Blacks star in brilliant but bizarre Japanese road safety video

The All Blacks have starred in another humorous video in Japan, this time tackling the local road code ahead of fans arriving for the Rugby World Cup.

Having previously starred in an ad where players ran around tackling Japanese locals to protect them from oncoming danger, the All Blacks returned to the Japanese branch of AIG in "How NOT to Drive in Japan".

The video features the likes of captain Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Richie Mo'unga, Jordie Barrett and even injured All Black Damian McKenzie.

Throughout the safety guide, a narrator gives tips about what not to do on Japanese roads while the All Blacks perform exaggerated tasks to ensure the pieces of advice are followed.

Examples include Savea shoulder-charging a car to put it on the correct side of the ride, Barrett and Mo'unga kicking helmets on to motorcyclists' heads and the team picking up an illegally parked vehicle so a bus can collect passengers.

Read and Tu'inukuafe even spend time imitating a road safety robot.

World Rugby expects up to 400,000 fans to visit Japan during the tournament from around the world.

To watch the full video, click here.

Ardie Savea, Karl Tu'inukuafe and more demonstrated parts of the local road code with some quirky Japanese d Source: AIG
