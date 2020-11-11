TODAY |

From barefoot rugby to Black Ferns captain: Eloise Blackwell pinching herself at new role

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Ferns lock Eloise Blackwell has come a long way from her barefoot rugby days on Great Barrier Island.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 43-Test lock will lead the team out for the first time after nine years in the black jersey. Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old has been named as captain of the Black Ferns after playing 43 Tests for the Ferns over nine years.

Blackwell told 1 NEWS the appointment came as a "bit of a shock”.

“We were told just before team naming,” Blackwell said.

“[It was] Really hard to process, but I think it'll become real on Saturday running out against the Baabaas girls," Blackwell said.

Ten new faces have been selected in the Black Ferns squad to take on the Barbarians including 20-year-old Renee Holmes.

Holmes is no stranger to a black jumper though, having represented New Zealand in football and frisbee.

Although she admits making this team is pretty special.

"So many tears, I couldn’t stop crying,” Holmes said.

“But just training and rubbing shoulders with these legends is still kicking in."

The Black Ferns play the Barbarians twice to finish their Covid-plagued season, with a game at the Trusts Arena in Auckland on Saturday at 4:30pm followed by their season finale at Trafalgar Park in Nelson next Saturday at the same time.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules
2
Golf ball skims across water on way to remarkable hole in one at Augusta
3
'It's a disgrace' - Sir John Kirwan, Christian Cullen slammed for suggesting removal of red cards
4
Trent Boult stars with the ball as Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL championship
5
Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks admit discipline needs improvement ahead of physical Pumas clash
00:22

Red-carded Wallaby to miss rest of Tri-Nations after high shot on Sam Whitelock

Dane Coles says All Blacks didn't play 'B' team in loss to Wallabies
00:18

Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians