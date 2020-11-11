From barefoot rugby to Black Ferns captain: Eloise Blackwell pinching herself at new role

Black Ferns lock Eloise Blackwell has come a long way from her barefoot rugby days on Great Barrier Island.

The 29-year-old has been named as captain of the Black Ferns after playing 43 Tests for the Ferns over nine years.

Blackwell told 1 NEWS the appointment came as a "bit of a shock”.

“We were told just before team naming,” Blackwell said.

“[It was] Really hard to process, but I think it'll become real on Saturday running out against the Baabaas girls," Blackwell said.

Ten new faces have been selected in the Black Ferns squad to take on the Barbarians including 20-year-old Renee Holmes.

Holmes is no stranger to a black jumper though, having represented New Zealand in football and frisbee.

Although she admits making this team is pretty special.

"So many tears, I couldn’t stop crying,” Holmes said.

“But just training and rubbing shoulders with these legends is still kicking in."