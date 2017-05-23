Ballet and cage fighting: Legendary All Blacks scrum coach reveals inspiration from other sports

Mike Cron, the long-serving All Blacks scrum coach, has revealed that he regularly looks to other sports for ways to help his own players improve - with his observations ranging as far as ballet and cage fighting.

Speaking to media, Cron spoke about his role in helping the All Blacks prepare for the upcoming Lions tour, drawing inspiration from several other codes.

"Every year, you've got to be better than last year," Cron said.

"I look at other sports to try and up skill myself."

"In the past, I've been to sumo wrestling in Japan. In America, I've been to New York Giants, Knicks, Yankees, Pittsburgh Penguins."

"This year I went to the Royal New Zealand Ballet - for their lifting."