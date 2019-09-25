From the backyard to the World Cup; Barrett brothers living out their childhood dreams in Japan

Having grown up waging contest after contest against each other in the backyard, the Barrett brothers are now reliving their childhood fantasies, only this time on the world stage.

All picked for the All Blacks' 31-man squad for this year's World Cup, Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett are experiencing Japan as a trio.

Yet while the World Cup is a dream for most players, the Taranaki-raised brothers are using rugby's biggest stage as the prime location for some quality time together.

"It's great, as siblings, as you grow older, I guess you sort of go your own ways," Beauden began.

"It's awesome for us to connect on tour, all together.

"[To] all be living, the dream that we all once had, to play for the All Blacks, there's no place better than a World Cup."

Now having shared the field as a trio six times across their times in the black jersey, the Rugby World Cup offers its own unique challenge, bringing with it a different kind of pressure than a normal Test match.

However, that pressure is something that the Barrett family have created more than once playing against each other.

"I never really thought we'd all be here," Scott said.

"In the backyard, you'd joke and say 'he's got a kick to win the World Cup.'

"You'd sort of joke and pinch yourself that you're here now."