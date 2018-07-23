Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

 

The All Blacks Sevens have won back-to-back Rugby World Cup Sevens titles, defeating England 31-12 in this afternoon's final in San Francisco.

Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Following the Black Ferns Sevens' historic victory to claim consecutive titles with their World Cup win yesterday, the stage was set for New Zealand's men to do the same.

Things got off to a cracking start for the Kiwis when Sione Molia busted through two tacklers to score a superb solo try and give them the lead two minutes into the match.

The All Blacks Sevens continued to apply pressure after that, camping in England's 22 for three minutes before Molia was in again with a quick pick-and-go inches from England's line. 

England bounced back though through Mike Ellery after a large gap opened up in the middle of the field, moving the score to 14-7 in New Zealand's favour at halftime.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwis dominated possession to start the second half, chewing up two minutes before Joe Ravouvou made a sublime break down the left wing to score from 20 metres out.

England weren't done though, with Ruaridh McConnochie busting through multiple tackle attempts down the left wing to score another great solo try and put the score at 19-12 in New Zealand's favour with three minutes left.

England had another chance to strike with a lineout 20 metres from the Kiwis line shortly after but a crucial turnover bought the Kiwis time.

New Zealand sealed the game with 40 seconds to go after Akuila Rokolisoa scored under the posts, followed by Trael Joass after the final hooter.

The men reached the final after a hard-fought win over the Flying Fijians earlier this morning 22-17.

The All Blacks Sevens also joined their female counterparts in securing the World Cup having also won gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast earlier this year.

