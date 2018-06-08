Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

The Baby Blacks remain undefeated at the Junior World Cup after beating the Junior Wallabies at Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan, France this morning.

You can watch all the action live on TVNZ DUKE or online on TVNZ OnDemand here.

FULLTIME: NZ 27 AUS 18

80 mins: NZ 27 AUS 18

PENALTY! Hoskins Sotutu comes up with a crucial turnover denying Australia a bonus point. The New Zealand side remain unbeaten at pool play.

78 mins: NZ 27 AUS 18

YELLOW CARD! Baby Blacks skipper Tom Christie has been sent to the bin for failing to release the Australian player on the ground. Australia turn down points at goal and opt for an attacking scrum deep inside New Zealand's 22.

74 mins: NZ 27 AUS 18

Time is running out for Australia and the Baby Blacks have their trans-Tasman rivals nailed deep inside their own half with five minutes remaining in the match.

64 mins: NZ 27 AUS 18

TRY! Sensational counter attack from the Baby Blacks as their star fullback opts to go with the quick throw in at halfway, Koroi passes it to Billy Proctor who then throws the ball back to the NZ Sevens star who then tears through Australia's defence.

Koroi sucks in the last defender before passing the ball to Jamie Spowart - a crucial time to score in the match and the kick is online from Harry Plummer.

59 mins: NZ 20 AUS 18

THREE! Australia answer back with a successful penalty kick and now trail NZ by two-points.

54 mins: NZ 20 AUS 15

THREE! Harry Plummer extends the lead for the Baby Blacks with a successful penalty kick from over 40m out and lock John Akauola-Laula returns to the pitch after being seen to by the medics on the side-line.

47 mins: NZ 17 AUS 15

The Baby Blacks return to 15 men after prop Tevita Mafileo was sent to the bin for constant infringing in the first half.

40 mins: NZ 17 AUS 15

And we are back underway! Australia kick-off deep towards the Baby Blacks. Harry Plummer kicks the ball into touch just before halfway.

HALFTIME - NZ 17 AUS 15

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke Source: Photosport

Momentum has shifted in Australia's favour late in the first half as New Zealand started to lose composure and discipline, giving away too many penalties and allowed the Junior Wallabies to get back into the game.

The weather has turned ugly here in Perpignan, it is bucketing down and it will be interesting to see which team makes the most of possession in the second spell.

37 mins: NZ 17 AUS 15

PENALTY TRY! New Zealand are penalised for constant infringing during an attacking maul setup by Australia. Tevita Mafileo has been sent to the bin.

The kick from in front of the sticks is successful and Australia now trail by two-points.

29 mins: NZ 17 AUS 8

TRY! Australia's first-five Hamish Stewart puts in a smart grubber kick for his openside flanker Fraser McReight to run onto. He has too much wheels and he crashes over to score the first try for the Junior Wallabies down the left flank.

The conversion is offline from out wide.

18 mins: NZ 17 AUS 3

THREE! Australia are doing themselves no favours after they give away a penalty right in front of the uprights. Harry Plummer steps up for the Baby Blacks and nails the penalty kick from easy range.

12 mins: NZ 14 AUS 3

TRY! Just as it looked like the Australians were about to score NZ's No.8 Devan Flanders intercepts the ball and no one is going to catch him. He goes 60m untouched and scores down the left flank.

Harry Plummer nails the conversion from out wide.

10 mins: NZ 7 AUS 3

THREE! The Junior Wallabies opt to kick at goal and they trail 7-3.

4 mins: NZ 7 AUS 0

TRY! The Baby Blacks' first-five Harry Plummer dummies to the right from 10m out and slips in between two Aussie defenders. He goes in low and grounds the ball over the try-line.

Plummer converts his own try.

2 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

NO TRY! A bizarre start to the match. New Zealand's skipper Tom Christie looks to have knocked on the ball over the try-line. The Aussies were in all sorts of trouble as the Baby Blacks had the Junior Wallabies back-pedaling. New Zelaand have a scrum from 5m out.

KICK-OFF - NZ 0 AUS 0

And we are underway with New Zealand kicking off to Australia!

PREVIEW

The Baby Blacks will look to go three-from-three in pool play this morning, facing off against trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their final round robin game at this year's World Rugby U20 Championship.

As such, coach Craig Philpott has named a strong side to face the Junior Wallabies, making six changes to the side that played against Wales last week.

"We looked to get some consistency with combinations because we want to be getting close to settling on a side that is going to take us through the last few games at this tournament," said Philpott.

Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa replaces Tom Florence, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury, in the loose forwards, while Jay Renton gets his first start at halfback.

Scott Gregory has also been promoted for his first start, pairing with Billy Proctor in the midfield.

Impressive cameos off the bench against Wales has seen prop Tevita Mafileo and lock John Akau’ola-Laula rewarded with starting jerseys.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke has overcome illness that ruled him out of the Wales match to start on the wing.

Philpott said coming up against Australia in their final pool match is an exciting prospect.

"It's all or nothing for Australia; they need to win to progress.

"It's really important for us to absorb early pressure, play the game at the right end of the field and push that pressure back on them. If we force them to play their hand it will create some opportunities for us."



TEAMS

NZ: 1. Rob Cobb, 2. Flynn Thomas, 3. Tevita Mafileo, 4. Laghlan McWhannell, 5. John Akauola-Laula, 6. Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, 7. Tom Christie (captain), 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Jay Renton, 10. Harry Plummer, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Scott Gregory, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Bailyn Sullivan, 15. Vilimoni Koroi



Reserves: 16. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Sione Asi, 19. Will Tucker, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Jamie Spowart



Australia: 1. Harry Hoopert, 2. Efi Maa’afu, 3. Tom Ross, 4. Angus Blyth, 5. Harry Hockings, 6. Michael Wood, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Josh Kemeny, 9. Tate McDermott (c), 10. Hamish Stewart, 11. Jordan Petaia, 12. Isaac Lucas, 13. Semisi Tupou, 14. Matt McTaggart, 15. Mack Hansen