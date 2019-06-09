Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win

The Baby Blacks have continued their winning start to this year's under-20s World Cup in Argentina with an eight-try routing of Scotland this morning.

The New Zealand Under 20s beat Scotland 52-33 in the try-fest after coach Craig Philpott made 12 changes to the squad from Wednesday's 45-13 win over Georgia.

One of the changes came at the back with All Blacks Sevens star Scott Gregory taking over fullback responsibilities - and he showed his speed and power from the shorter format works just as well in the 15-a-side game.

Gregory scored the second try of the contest when he hit the line at speed from a short ball, bursting into the backfield before touching down under the posts to score a 60m runaway try.

Bay of Plenty winger Lalomilo Lalomilo also came to the party with a double as the Baby Blacks held on to top of Pool C with the win.

Despite Scotland closing the gap to 26-19 shortly after halftime, the New Zealand side made sure to remain in control of the contest and never allowed the deficit to shrink any further.

Captain Kaylum Boshier - who also captain New Zealand at the under-19s Cricket World Cup last year - said after the match there was still lots to work on ahead of their final match with rivals South Africa.

"Credit to Scotland. They came back at us every time we scored. We knew they were jsut going to keep coming and throw everything at us, and that's what they did."