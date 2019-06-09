TODAY |

Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Baby Blacks have continued their winning start to this year's under-20s World Cup in Argentina with an eight-try routing of Scotland this morning.

The New Zealand Under 20s beat Scotland 52-33 in the try-fest after coach Craig Philpott made 12 changes to the squad from Wednesday's 45-13 win over Georgia.

One of the changes came at the back with All Blacks Sevens star Scott Gregory taking over fullback responsibilities - and he showed his speed and power from the shorter format works just as well in the 15-a-side game.

Gregory scored the second try of the contest when he hit the line at speed from a short ball, bursting into the backfield before touching down under the posts to score a 60m runaway try.

Bay of Plenty winger Lalomilo Lalomilo also came to the party with a double as the Baby Blacks held on to top of Pool C with the win.

Despite Scotland closing the gap to 26-19 shortly after halftime, the New Zealand side made sure to remain in control of the contest and never allowed the deficit to shrink any further.

Captain Kaylum Boshier - who also captain New Zealand at the under-19s Cricket World Cup last year - said after the match there was still lots to work on ahead of their final match with rivals South Africa.

"Credit to Scotland. They came back at us every time we scored. We knew they were jsut going to keep coming and throw everything at us, and that's what they did."

The Baby Blacks' final pool game takes place on Thursday morning NZT.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win. Source: Spark Sport
    More From
    Rugby
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    2
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
    Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing
    3
    Coles was injected into the line-up at halftime and the move proved to be a good one in the 37-17 win.
    Super sub Dane Coles scores twice off the bench as Hurricanes clinch home quarter-final with big win
    4
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
    5
    Roy brought up 100 runs in the win but was so focused on the ball, he forgot to see where he was going.
    Jason Roy floors umpire with big hit as England rebound in CWC win over Bangladesh
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Ryan Crotty runs on for his 150 game for the Crusaders

    Crusaders humiliate Rebels with ruthless performance in Ryan Crotty's 150th match
    00:28
    The All Blacks and Crusaders star will head to Japan after 2019.

    Ryan Crotty determined to 'enjoy every moment' ahead of New Zealand departure
    02:31
    The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll was conducted as the rugby franchise considers a change in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

    NZR boss says no name change coming for Crusaders in 2020 - but plans in place to address issue in the future
    00:30
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.

    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties