Baby Blacks to face Australia in under-20 World Cup pool

New Zealand's title defence at the World Rugby under-20 championship will begin with pool matches against Japan, Wales and Australia in south-east France.

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke Source: Photosport

The tournament schedule unveiled today pits the Baby Blacks against Japan in Narbonne first up on May 30.

Their two other games are nearby, against Wales in Beziers and Australia in Perpignan.

Beziers will host the final on June 17.