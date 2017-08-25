Baby Blacks to face Australia in under-20 World Cup pool

Source:NZN
New Zealand's title defence at the World Rugby under-20 championship will begin with pool matches against Japan, Wales and Australia in south-east France.
Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke
Source: Photosport
The tournament schedule unveiled today pits the Baby Blacks against Japan in Narbonne first up on May 30.
Their two other games are nearby, against Wales in Beziers and Australia in Perpignan.
Beziers will host the final on June 17.
The draw was based on rankings from last year's tournament in Georgia, when New Zealand hammered England 64-17 in the final to claim the title for a sixth time in 10 editions.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport