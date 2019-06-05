Baby Blacks earn convincing win in under-20 World Cup opener against Georgia

The All Blacks under-20s have begun their World Cup campaign in convincing fashion after securing a big 45-13 win in their opening match against Georgia.

The Baby Blacks started slowly after they suffered an early slip-up when star winger Etene Nanai-Seturo was yellow-carded in the eighth minute, falling behind 3-0 due to an early penalty.

But the Kiwi side's forward pack struck back, with tries to lock Taine Plumtree and openside flanker Kohan Ferbert giving them the lead before second-five Dallas McLeod crossed over just before halftime.

It gave the Baby Blacks a 19-6 halftime lead, but Georgia came out firing after the break to score first.

That was the last positive for the Europeans, though, with the New Zealand side responding four times to seal the win.

Winger Leicester Faingaanuku started things off when he powered through the defence to score. Quinn Tupaea followed up nine minutes later when the team made a break down the left wing.

Replacement hooker George Dyer then managed to score on the back end of counter-attack sparked by Nanai-Seturo before Jeriah Mua sealed the game in the final minutes.

The win in Santa Fe puts the Baby Blacks at the top of Pool C ahead of South Africa, Scotland and Georgia.