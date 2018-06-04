Baby Blacks dominate Wales for second win of U20 World Cup

 

New Zealand's Baby Blacks side have romped to victory in the second match of the Under 20s World Cup in France, hammering Wales 42-10 in Beziers.

Billy Proctor grabbed the opening try in the 42-10 win in France.
Source: TVNZ

Having made eight changes to the side that defeated Japan 67-0 in New Zealand's tournament opener, the Baby Blacks struck after just three minutes, with centre Billy Proctor capping off a free flowing team move.

Things didn't go to plan for New Zealand soon after however, when fullback Vilimoni Koroi sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes after a deliberate knock-on.

Wales capitalised on their extra man advantage, scoring through number eight Taine Basham.

Tom Christe grabbed the try, thanks to some slick work from his fullback.
Source: TVNZ

Once back at their full quota though, New Zealand would score again, this time with captain Tom Christie going over.

Flanker Tom Florence was the next Baby Blacks star to be shown a yellow card, this time for a no arms tackle on Wales fullback Cai Evans.

However, Wales were unable to capitalise on New Zealand's poor discipline again, before replacement prop Tevita Mafileo scored thanks to a chargedown in the second half.

Tevita Mafileo was in the right place at the right time in NZ's 42-10 victory.
Source: TVNZ

Two more yellow cards followed, one to New Zealand's Tanielu Tele'a, after a shoulder charge off the ball, while Wales' Lewis Ellis-Jones was also sent to the bin, for continued infringements.

Halfback Xavier Roe had the final say for New Zealand, scoring the final try of the match with a quick tap and go.

The Baby Blacks are next in action against Australia on Friday morning NZT.

