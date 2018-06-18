Baby Blacks concede 26 unanswered points to miss out on bronze to Junior Springboks at U20 World Cup

The Baby Blacks have gone down 30-42 to the Springboks in the under 20 World Cup bronze medal playoff match this morning.

The New Zealand side were ahead 25-14 at halftime but the Junior Springboks scored 26 unanswered points after the break to claim the bronze medal.

The Baby Blacks' forward pack struggled against their Junior Springboks counterparts in the second half.

The performance of the pack continued their trend from the 16-7 semi-final loss to the France, who beat England 33-25 in the final this morning.

Harry Plummer had 15 points including a try as the Baby Blacks finished their campaign in disappointing fashion.