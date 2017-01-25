 

How awesome? You can watch Nehe Milner-Skudder's Hurricanes return against the Blues in Auckland tomorrow for FREE!

Nehe Milner-Skudder has been confirmed to make his highly anticipated return when the Hurricanes play the Blues in a pre-season clash in Auckland tomorrow. 

With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.
The 2015 World Cup star was sidelined for most of last season due to a shoulder injury, but is set to play 40 minutes at Alexandra Park in a match that is free to the public. 

Meanwhile, All Blacks apprentice Jordie Barrett will share the Hurricanes fullback duties with Milner-Skudder, taking over in the second half as head coach Chris Boyd looks to utilise as many of his squad as possible.

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.
"We've essentially picked two teams to play in each half, so one of the main goals is to give a large group of players the chance to get some contact under their belts after a fairly long period focusing largely on strength and conditioning," Boyd said.

"On the rugby front we want to see how our processes work under scrutiny, so there are a number of different things we will be looking to take out of the match."

Barrett's first run in the Hurricanes jersey will be without his older brother Beauden, who, like the squad's other All Blacks, remains unavailable for the first pre-season match of the year.

Kick-off is at 2:30pm. 

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Malo Tuitama, 13 Jonah Lowe, 12 Vince Aso, 11 Wes Goosen, 10 Tiaan Falcon, 9 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 8 Hugh Renton, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 James Blackwell, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Mike Kainga, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Reg Goodes.

Reserves: Loni Uhila, Joe Apikotoa, Chris Eves, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Mark Abbott, Vaea Fifita, Brad Shields, Toa Halafihi, Antonio Kirikiri, Reed Prinsep, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Mason Emerson, Ngani Laumape, Matt Proctor, Jordie Barrett.

