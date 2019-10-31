TODAY |

'Awesome coach, awesome man' – Aaron Smith's tribute to coach Steve Hansen

Aaron Smith has paid tribute to coach Steve Hansen, as the All Blacks coach prepares for his final Test match in charge of New Zealand.

Having been with the All Blacks since 2004, first as an assistant to Sir Graham Henry, and then as head coach since 2012, Hansen tomorrow coaches the side for the final time, vacating his post after this season.

Smith, 30, has played his entire All Blacks career under Hansen, hailing the coach for helping him rise to be regarded as the world's best halfback.

"Steve's an awesome coach, [an] awesome man as well," Smith told media.

"I've been very blessed to spend eight or nine years with him, and I've enjoyed every moment.

"His ability to tell you something, but get you to figure it out, [is] something I really enjoy. He doesn't just tell you the answer, he kind of gets you to talk it to get to his point I always find.

"[What] I love the most is belief in you. He's tough on you early in the week. Come captain's run or game day, he just walks around the changing room and makes you feel [like] a million bucks.

"It makes you really want to go out there and play for him. You're getting me all sad thinking this weekend's my last time, but you never know, there could be other games in the future.

"We could connect again."

Hansen is yet to reveal his next move, although England coach Eddie Jones has hinted that he will link up with Japanese side Toyota Verblitz in some capacity.

Hansen will coach his final Test against Wales tomorrow night. Source: 1 NEWS
