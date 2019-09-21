Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward

Fiji have accused Reece Hodge of a dangerous tackle during Australia's 39-21 opening pool win that could threaten the winger's involvement in the Rugby World Cup.



The incident cast a cloud over a fighting Wallabies win, having trailed by nine points early in the second half before forward power propelled them to four tries in the last 25 minutes.



Officials were expected to pore over footage of Hodge's apparent high, no-arms tackle in the first half that may have prevented a Fijian try and resulted in a match-ending concussion to flanker Peceli Yato.



The first half belonged to the Fijians and they could have been further clear if early try-scorer Yato had doubled his account in the 26th minute when charging towards the line.



However, Hodge's collision stopped the big forward in his tracks, prompting furious Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu to demand that referee Ben O'Keefe refer the incident to TMO Rowan Kitt.



Englishman Kitt had no problem with the impact but that won't stop further action if a citing official believes it's warranted.



Australian coach Michael Cheika said he had accepted the TMO's call and moved on.



"I saw the collision, it was a massive one, a try-saver. But that's all I know about the incident," he said.



Fiji coach John McKee wouldn't comment on incident that had sparked pockets of outrage on social media but said his team, who were up 11-7 at the time, paid a heavy price.



"It had a big impact on the game, losing him to concussion. It was a huge loss for us," he said.

