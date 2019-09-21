Australia's Reece Hodge cited for high shot on Fiji forward

Wallabies winger Reece Hodge faces an uncertain future at the Rugby World Cup after being cited for a dangerous tackle during their opening win over Fiji in Sapporo.



Citing commissioner John Montgomery of Scotland ruled Hodge had a case to answer following the tackle on flanker Peceli Yato which appeared to be high and involved no arms midway through the first half of Australia's 39-21 victory.



The 25-year-old Melbourne Rebels utility back will attend an independent judicial committee hearing in Tokyo but a date and time are yet to be determined.

The first half belonged to the Fijians and they could have been further clear if early try-scorer Yato had doubled his account in the 26th minute when charging towards the line.

However, Hodge's collision stopped the big forward in his tracks, prompting furious Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu to demand that referee Ben O'Keefe refer the incident to TMO Rowan Kitt.



Englishman Kitt had no problem with the impact but that won't stop further action if a citing official believes it's warranted.



Australian coach Michael Cheika said he had accepted the TMO's call and moved on.



"I saw the collision, it was a massive one, a try-saver. But that's all I know about the incident," he said.



Fiji coach John McKee wouldn't comment on incident that had sparked pockets of outrage on social media but said his team, who were up 11-7 at the time, paid a heavy price.



"It had a big impact on the game, losing him to concussion. It was a huge loss for us," he said.

