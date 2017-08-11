Australian Super Rugby competition to kick off in early July

A 12-week, five-team domestic tournament kicking off July 3 has been confirmed to fill Australia’s Super Rugby void after organizers reached a broadcasting deal for the revamped season.

Richard Hardwick of Western Force passes the ball behind the dummy run of Ross Haylett-Petty of Western Force during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Force at Kings Park in Durban. Source: Photosport

Australia’s four Super Rugby franchises and the Perth-based Western Force will play two rounds of matches before a two-week playoff series in September. The Super Rugby AU tournament will kick off with the Queensland Reds hosting the New South Wales Waratahs in Brisbane and the Canberra-based Brumbies hosting the Melbourne Rebels the following day.

Rugby Australia confirmed the plans after striking a deal with Fox Sports Australia to broadcast the tournament.

Negotiations are continuing on plans for an international season, including the potential for a four-test Bledisloe Cup series against New Zealand and a condensed Rugby Championship also involving World Cup champion South Africa and Argentina.

All scheduled July test matches in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Japan were postponed when global rugby went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-nation Super Rugby tournament was suspended after seven rounds in March because of international travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

New Zealand devised a five-team Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament as a way to resume professional rugby in a domestic setting staring this weekend, when crowds will be allowed into the stadiums.