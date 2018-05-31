 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Australian Rugby reject NZR's $50,000 demand to release Pete Samu

share

Source:

AAP

Australian Rugby has turned down a Kiwi demand of financial compensation for the services of Crusaders flanker Pete Samu.

Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.
Source: 1 NEWS

In an outcome which rules Samu out of making his Test debut for the Wallabies against Ireland this month, New Zealand Rugby confirmed its stipulations hadn't been met.

While neither national union has publicly said what the deal entailed, it is widely believed NZR required cash compensation before it would grant the 26-year-old a release from his Crusaders contract.

In a written statement, NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum confirmed trans-Tasman bosses hadn't come to terms.

"We have attempted to resolve this matter in good faith but our proposals have not been accepted," Lendrum said.

"New Zealand Rugby remains open to resolving the issues."

RA hasn't commented although Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has expressed bewilderment money was stopping Samu playing for his country of birth.

"I was a bit surprised to find out that there's a compensation issue around this," Cheika told Macquarie Sports Radio on Friday.

"I thought the rule that's been around, about players getting to play in a national week are preserved.

"The kid's very keen to play for Australia. I feel a bit for him too, it's a national call up, first time."

Cheika was forced to omit the explosive flanker from his midweek squad announcement but he had left a space for an extra loose forward to be added.

NZR says it is entitled to block Samu's release because while Samu is eligible for two countries, his contract commits him to New Zealand.

NZR recently granted a release for flanker Brad Shields to represent England against South Africa next month.

Veteran Hurricanes skipper Shields was shown leniency because of his long service in New Zealand.

Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach and coach Scott Robertson have both said they would support Samu wearing a Wallabies jumper.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:15
2
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

00:15
3
Aaron Smith's decision to take a quick tap led Tevita Li to score in a wild finish to the first half.

As it happened: Highlanders stun Hurricanes with superb second-half performance to claim convincing win in Dunedin

02:05
4
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

Australian Rugby reject NZR's $50,000 demand to release Pete Samu

00:28
5
Damir Dzumhur left a poor kid in serious pain in his loss to Alexander Zverev.

Watch: French Open ball kid left clutching his face on the ground after colliding with player in bizarre moment

00:22
President Donald Trump announced that his historic summit with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore.

Donald Trump announces that historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on

President tells the media "you'll be in Singapore on June 12".


01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 