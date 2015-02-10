 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Australian Rugby to ban Ben Barba from Brisbane Global Tens

share

Source:

AAP

Ben Barba's hopes of playing for Toulon in next weekend's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens have been scuppered by Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver.

Ben Barba at Cronulla training

Source: Getty

Barba, the former rugby league star who was released from his NRL contract after testing positive to cocaine following Cronulla's 2016 premiership win, signed a deal with the French club and was set to make his debut at the Brisbane tournament.

However, Pulver declared Barba would not play as he was serving a sanction and promised that he and National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg would be "completely aligned on this issue".

The Sharks would like to see the Dally M winner back in the NRL but say sorting off-field issues is the main priority for both parties.

"There won't an issue between the NRL and the ARU. It will really be an issue that we need to talk to - once we understand the sanction in detail - there will be a conversation with the (rugby federation) in France, who will be responsible for talking to their club," Pulver said.

"And if the sanction does not allow him to play rugby league in Australia next weekend, he won't be playing rugby union in Australia next weekend."

Pulver returned from a conference in San Francisco on Thursday morning, where he said he had held constructive talks on the issue of Australian rugby talent being lured to Europe by lucrative contracts.

"They throw a lot of money at our players - French clubs, English clubs and, to some extent, Japanese companies," Pulver said.

Pulver said he spent a couple of days with the French Rugby Federation's (FFR's) new chief executive Serge Simon and there was a focus on the body taking back control of the game from the big spending clubs.

"When clubs in the French Top 14 competition have the majority of their players being international players, it limits the ability to develop their local talent to represent their national team," Pulver said.

"The local competition is not working in tandem with the FFR to develop players right through to the elite level.

"That's one of the issues, thankfully, that the new administration are going to focus on. And that will be a very good thing for southern hemisphere rugby."

Organisers of Brisbane's Global Tens won't fight the ARU's ban on Barba.

"We've got 300-plus players at this tournament so losing one that was never there in the first place is not a big deal," Duco Events co-owner Dean Lonergan said.

"We haven't really lost anything.

"Ben Barba would have been a curiosity factor.

"I was mildly looking forward to it but am I disappointed he is not going to be there? Not really."

The ARU has a long-standing reciprocal agreement with the NRL that they observe each other's drug sanctions.

Related

Ben Barba in line for whopping deal with French club Toulon

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The NRL superstar joked that he’s looking pretty good for 33, but admits that 44-year old Wiki puts him to shame.

'I hope we don't play him!' Johnathan Thurston hoping to avoid clash with Ruben Wiki

01:08
2
The resurgent All Black was asked if, like Jane, he enjoyed the transition from fullback to winger and if Jane had said anything to him.

'We want him...He has a long future here' - Crusaders hope Israel Dagg stays in NZ

00:21
3
Johnson hosted a Facebook live video from the Auckland event, with teammate Hoffman less than impressed.

'You are holding the line up' – Shaun Johnson captured bantering behind the scenes with Warriors teammate


00:25
4
It needs to be said that a flop shot from a tight lie is one of the most difficult shots in golf to pull off.

'That's embarrassing': Darren Clarke stone-cold shanks attempted flop shot

00:52
5
It was a vastly improved effort from the Silver Ferns in all areas of their play after a poor 57-50 loss to Australia.

Watch: Injury-free Maria Tutaia dominates as Silver Ferns annihilate England


03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.

03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ