Australian Angus Gardner appointed to referee Super Rugby final

AAP
Rugby

Rising Australian official Angus Gardner has been handed the plum appointment of refereeing the Super Rugby final.

Gardener's performances through the season and his communication skills have earned widespread praise from players and head coaches, with the latter having input into referee selections for the finals series.

The 33-year-old official made his debut at Super Rugby level in 2012 and has controlled 60 matches - 13 of them this year.

Gardner handled his first Test in 2016 and has been appointed to control 13 internationals.

The other match officials for the Super final on Saturday, August 4 will be announced next week after the completion of the semi-finals.

NSW Waratahs, Australia's remaining representatives, play South Africa's Lions in Johannesburg while defending champions the Crusaders host domestic rivals the Hurricanes, in an all-New Zealand contest in Christchurch.

Referee Angus Gardner
Referee Angus Gardner Source: Photosport
Israel Folau insisting 'defence will win games' in Super Rugby semi-final

AAP
Rugby

NSW Waratahs attacking weapon Israel Folau has stressed defence will be the big factor against a Lions side tipped to try and bully the Australian team.

The Tahs defence has been found wanting at times this season and will be tested by the free-scoring Lions in the Super Rugby semi-final at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on Sunday morning NZT.

Vastly experienced fullback Folau, a veteran of many big matches in both rugby codes, has been imparting his wisdom in the leadup to the game.

"Israel has been pounding on it all week that defence will win games," "Tahs lock Jed Holloway said.

"The way we turn that around is by holding the ball.

"Once we get into the flow of things we're supremely confident.

"Israel has played in a lot of big stages and for me his voice has probably been one of the most important over the last two weeks.

"He's got such a calming demeanour, but when he says something - and he doesn't' really say something often - it really means a lot."

Like the Waratahs the Lions are happy to spread the ball, but Holloway expects the home team's strategy to be based on traditional South African rugby virtues.

"We're expecting the Lions to try and run over us and try and bully us like a typical South African side," Holloway said.

"But they also have that little bit of flair and they love to play a bit of rugby as well.

"We believe if we shut down their key guys, our backs will be great because we believe we have the best backline in the competition.".

Holloway was confident the Tahs' lineout, which has lost a few throws over the last two games, will lift against statistically the competition's premier team in that area.

"They are either just timing issues or just overthrows, nothing that can't be foxed quite quickly." he said.

Adjusting to training at altitude hasn't been an issue for NSW..

"We've been out playing games or outside doing things, making sure we're sucking in that dry air," Holloway said.

'At training yesterday I didn't really notice the difference between Sydney and over here, so I don't think altitude's an excuse for us.

No.8 Michael Wells and Wallables lock Rob Simmons, are both expected to play this weekend after each got a head knock against the Highlanders .

Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
Front row duo Ross, Ta'avao re-sign with Chiefs

1 NEWS
Chiefs

The Chiefs' front row stocks have been bolstered, with props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta'avao re-committing to the side for the foreseeable future.

Ross, 22, has penned a new deal to remain at the Chiefs until 2021, while Ta'avao, 28, has signed on until 2020.

In a media release, the pair spoke about their delight at remaining with the Chiefs, whose Super Rugby season was ended by the Hurricanes last week in Wellington.

"I'm absolutely stoked to re commit to the Gallagher Chiefs," Ross said.

"I couldn't imagine playing my footy anywhere else and I'm pumped to crack into next season."

"It's an exciting time for my family and I as we thoroughly enjoyed our first season with the Chiefs family and it is great to sign on," Ta'avao added.

With the Chiefs now out of Super Rugby, the pair will return to their provincial unions to prepare for the Mitre 10 Cup.

Angus Ta'avao
Angus Ta'avao Source: Photosport
Chiefs