Australia A, Tonga rugby match called off due to Fiji measles outbreak

Australia A's opening game at the Oceania Rugby Women's Championships has been called off due to an outbreak of measles in Fiji.



The match between the Australians and Tonga, which was due to take place today, will be declared a draw with both teams awarded two points.



Oceania Rugby made the decision to cancel the match after a member of the Tonga team was reported to the Fiji Ministry of Health & Medical Services and Oceania Rugby to have suspected symptoms of measles.

No word has been given as to whether or not the Black Ferns development team's clash with Fiji will still go ahead, initially planned to take place after Australia A v Tonga.

NZ Rugby has been approached for comment.

Samoa has declared a state of emergency due to its measles outbreak, closing schools and halting public gatherings.