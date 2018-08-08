Australia throw hat in the ring to host women's Rugby World Cup 2021

 

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle is confident of delivering a record-breaking women's Rugby World Cup if Australia is granted the right to host the 2021 tournament.

Castle has announced Newcastle and the Hunter region will host the tournament if successful.

The southern hemisphere has yet to host a women's Rugby World Cup since the concept was introduced in Wales in 1991.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 26: Portia Woodman of the Black Ferns runs into a tackle during the International Test match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and Australia Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium on October 26, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Simon Watts/Getty Images)
Portia Woodman of the Black Ferns runs into a tackle during the International Test match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and Australia Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland. Source: Getty
'It just shows our love for the game' - mums and their newborns steal show at provincial rugby launch

Topics
Rugby

Two rugby-playing mums and their newborn babies stole the show as the Mitre 10 and Farah Palmer Cup domestic competitions were launched together for the first time.

North Harbour lock Becky Wood and Waikato's Sosoli Talawadua were there with their latest two and three month old additions.

"It’s been a bit of a challenge but a challenge we’re willing to take up,” Talawadua said.

“It just shows our love for the game, that we want to get back into it as soon as possible,” Wood added.

Canterbury is definitely the dominant province, current men's and women's provincial champions and now they can add the Super Rugby crown to make it a triple.

The Mitre 10 Cup kicks off with a northern battle next week when North Harbour takes on Northland, with the women's competition starting next month.

North Harbour’s Becky Wood and Waikato's Sosoli Talawadua had their latest two and three month old additions on hand as the Mitre 10 and Farah Palmer Cup competitions were launched. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
Former Wallabies captain Stirling Mortlock has rubbished All Blacks attempts at underdog status for the looming Bledisloe Cup series as laughable.

"It's a load of tripe," Mortlock said today.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, a master at stirring the pot, made the audacious claim yesterday after selecting another formidable 33-man squad for this year's series, which kicks off in Sydney on August 18.

Winners of the past two World Cups, the All Blacks have lost just eight of their past 100 Test matches to be the most dominant team in international rugby history.

Hansen played the underdog card on the basis of the Wallabies' 23-18 victory in last year's dead rubber in Brisbane, the most recent meeting between the trans- Tasman rivals.

But it was only Australia's second win in 19 Bledisloe encounters and Mortlock is having none of it as the Wallabies bid to break New Zealand's 16-year hold on the prize piece of silverware.

"If you want to break it down, logically, look at how dominant New Zealand has been. You can go back as far as you want," Mortlock said.

"What has it been, 16 years? Or you can say just the last few years.

"Either way, New Zealand's dominance has been outstanding. Not just against Australia but on a global stage.

"Then, do you want to isolate this year? They've won another Super Rugby title and most of their Super Rugby sides are performing quite well.

"They're in a great situation where they could choose probably two All Black teams and they'd still be a force to be reckoned with.

"There's been a lot of pleasing signs for Australia this year so I'm not going to just write us off but I think it's pretty laughable that Steve could put it out there and claim that they're underdogs."

Mortlock, one of Australia's greatest outside centres, also said he hopes Wallabies coach Michael Cheika goes with the versatile Reece Hodge over Curtis Rona for the vacant the No.13 jumper in the absence of injured frontliners Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi.

"My mindset on 13 is that it's quite a specialist position and if you put someone in there that's not used to it from an attack and defending point of view, it's not always the best outcome," Mortlock said.

"If Hodgey gets the nod there, I'd love to see him get more than just one game there.

"His strength has been a little bit to his detriment, a bit like Adam Ashley- Cooper.

"He's played so many different positions and he's done it so well but I do think he has a lot of the hallmarks to be a fantastic 13."

Kieran Read (left) after the the loss in Brisbane and Stirling Mortlock during happier times for Australian rugby. Source: Photosport
