Australia's NRC to trial two new rules including dropout, 50:22

AAP
Two new law trials are set to reinvigorate play in the upcoming season of the National Rugby Championship, which begins on August 31.

Teams will now be rewarded for strong defence with a goal-line drop-out when the ball is held up in the in-goal area.

They will also be recognised for aggressive territorial kicking with the introduction of a 50:22 play.

Attacking teams that boot the ball indirectly from open play or a free kick within their own half and land it either within their opponent's 22 or touchline will earn a lineout throw.

The NRC will also introduce lunchtime kick-offs scheduled around the Rugby World Cup, allowing fans to enjoy both the domestic competition and the Wallabies' adventures in Tokyo on TV.

Use of suburban grounds, such as Apex Oval in Dubbo and Viking Park in Canberra, will be continued.

Teams will be rewarded for strong defence with a goal-line drop-out when the ball is held up in the in-goal area (file-photo). Source: Photosport
