Australia to host this year's Rugby Championships, according to report

Australia will be announced as hosts of this year’s Rugby Championships by SANZAAR, according to a report.

The All Blacks will be heading across the Tasman, according to the report. Source: Photosport

The NZ Herald reports that New South Wales will host the annual competition, which sees the All Blacks, Argentina, Australia and the Springboks compete for supremacy in the Southern Hemisphere.

The announcement is expected to be made by SANZAAR this afternoon.

It is believed that Australia won hosting rights because quarantine regulations across the ditch allowed teams to practise while in isolation.

