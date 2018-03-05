 

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

Captain Augustine Pulu returns for a Blues side showing little sympathy for the Hurricanes' flagging Super Rugby fortunes.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu of the Blues, 2 March 2018.

Source: Photosport

Halftback Pulu replaces Sam Nock for Saturday's match in Wellington in the only change from the side which overwhelmed the Reds 39-16 - just their fourth win in another disappointing campaign.

With Sonny Bill Williams ruled out for the season with a knee injury, coach Tana Umaga has retained the makeshift midfield comprising specialist outside backs Rieko Ioane and Michael Collins, which proved effective last week.

The match is a pivotal one for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight matches.

Last week's 24-12 loss to the Brumbies left their hopes of finishing second in the New Zealand conference behind the Crusaders looking precarious.

The Chiefs and Highlanders are pressing for second spot and a home quarter-final but that was of little interest to Umaga.

"I am sure the Hurricanes will be looking at ways to rectify their situation after three losses in a row, but we have nothing to lose," he said.

"We will go down there and throw everything at them. Get some pride and respect back."

The match is the 138th for departing flanker Jerome Kaino, making him the most capped Blues player.

Blues: Matt Duffie, Melani Nanai, Michael Collins, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Augustine Pulu (capt), Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Jerome Kaino, Matiaha Martin, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Ofa Tuungafasi, Matt Moulds, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: James Parsons, Pauliasi Manu, Sione Mafileo, Ben Nee-Nee, Murphy Taramai, Sam Nock, Bryn Gatland, TJ Faiane.

