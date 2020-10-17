Auckland thump Tasman as lock suffers horror lineout fall

Auckland thumped Tasman today at Eden Park to move to the top of the Mitre 10 Cup championships ladder, but it came at a cost after lock Jack Whetton had a nasty fall at a lineout.

The returns of All Blacks Sevu Reece and Tyrel Lomax for the defending champion Mako proved no assistance, as they went 31-10 to Auckland.

Tries to Adrian Choat, Marcel Renata, AJ Lam, Tumua Manu and the impressive Salesi Rayasi secured Auckland the win, with Alex Nankivell and Quentin MacDonald crossing for consolation efforts for Tasman.

Whetton was taken from the field after 64 minutes after landing on his head when he lost his lifters as he stole a Tasman throw at a lineout.

Lomax was in action for 48 minutes a week after making his Test debut while Reece came on at halftime.