TODAY |

Auckland thump Tasman as lock suffers horror lineout fall

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland thumped Tasman today at Eden Park to move to the top of the Mitre 10 Cup championships ladder, but it came at a cost after lock Jack Whetton had a nasty fall at a lineout.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It appeared that Jack Whetton escaped serious injury in the win over the Mako. Source: SKY

The returns of All Blacks Sevu Reece and Tyrel Lomax for the defending champion Mako proved no assistance, as they went 31-10 to Auckland.

Tries to Adrian Choat, Marcel Renata, AJ Lam, Tumua Manu and the impressive Salesi Rayasi secured Auckland the win, with Alex Nankivell and Quentin MacDonald crossing for consolation efforts for Tasman.

Whetton was taken from the field after 64 minutes after landing on his head when he lost his lifters as he stole a Tasman throw at a lineout.

Lomax was in action for 48 minutes a week after making his Test debut while Reece came on at halftime.

Elsewhere today in the Mitre 10 Cup, Bay of Plenty thumped Manawatu 53-35 and Wellington pipped North Harbour 25-20.

Rugby
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke shows freakish athleticism by throwing rugby ball half the length of pitch
2
Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen flown in as injury cover for Reiko Ioane
3
American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf
4
Rogue golfer wanders onto track during one of NZ’s most gruelling races
5
Focused Sam Cane doesn't give much away on eve of second Bledisloe Test
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen flown in as injury cover for Reiko Ioane
02:00

Flower arranging All Blacks giggle as teammate tries to explain his floristry work

Auckland Zoo sees spring baby boom

All Blacks greats to honour cancer care campaigner Blair Vining before game