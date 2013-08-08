Auckland Rugby fined over illegal women's sevens player at recent regional tournament

Auckland Rugby has been fined $4000 in total for breaching eligibility rules at a recent women's sevens competition.

Source: Photosport

Auckland fielded the illegal player at the Northern Regional Sevens Tournament held on Sunday 11 December in Cambridge.

The unnamed player was deemed ineligible "because she had represented another country and Auckland Rugby had not received prior approval for her to play," NZR said in a statement.

Auckland Rugby admitted to the breach and accepted the ruling panel's remarks their actions had been "careless and unacceptable".