Auckland punish ill-disciplined Otago as Tomkinson sees red for reckless high-shot

Auckland comfortably secured victory in their first game of the Mitre 10 Cup season, punishing an ill-disciplined Otago side at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Caleb Clarke of Auckland makes a break during the round 1 Mitre 10 Cup match between Otago and Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Source: Photosport

Although a series of penalties and cards did Otago no favours, it was Auckland’s star-studded line-up that ultimately contributed to their 38-6 win.

Fielding a total of six All Blacks, Auckland held the home team try-less throughout the eighty-minute contest, with Otago’s only points coming from Josh Ioane’s two successful penalty attempts.

Auckland’s Leni Apisai nabbed two tries with AJ Lam and Reiko Ioane scoring a try each.

Otago were handed two yellow cards throughout the match, giving away a penalty try as well however, their disciplinary woes were topped off in the 80th minute with Sio Tomkinson receiving a red card for a reckless shoulder charge on Simon Hickey.

Despite occurring at the end of the match, Tomkinson is still likely to miss plenty of game time with the incident to go before the judiciary.