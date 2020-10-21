Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall

Lucky Auckland lock Jack Whetton has recounted his horror fall from Saturday's Mitre 10 Cup win over Tasman, saying things could've gone "a lot worse".

Whetton was taken from the field after 64 minutes after landing on his head when he lost his lifters as he stole a Tasman throw at a lineout.

The 28-year-old told 1 NEWS this morning he's doing okay.

"Don't get me wrong, it looked bad," Whetton said.

"I didn't see it until the end because I was involved obviously but I felt alright at the time to be fair - I was moving and stuff but as soon as the team doctor saw it, there was no way I was walking out of there."

Whetton said he was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for scans which thankfully came back with no major concerns.

"It's all okay, obviously I'm not playing this week but it could've been a lot worse."

Whetton said he felt worse for his parents, who saw the moment unfold live at Eden Park.

"My mum can't watch [replays].

"I felt bad for her coming out. I met her in the tunnel and she was in tears which is why I wanted to walk it off and let her know I was okay."

Whetton joked he would be taking the incident to court, blaming his lifters for the matter.

"My lawyers are going to be involved because they're wanted for attempted murder."