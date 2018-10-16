Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury

Auckland rugby fans hoping to see their side's first provincial title since 2007 are in luck, with the union allowing free entry to next week's Mitre 10 Cup final at Eden Park.

After yesterday's semi-final win over Wellington, Auckland will host Canterbury at Eden Park next week, hoping to end their lengthy provincial drought.

"Our supporters have backed us through thick and thin. This is a chance to celebrate our fans and we're looking forward to enjoying with them an experience to support finals rugby," said Auckland Rugby CEO Jarrod Bear.

"Our relationship with Eden Park has allowed us to continue to strengthen our connection to the Auckland community through this unique opportunity."