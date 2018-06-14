TODAY |

Assistant coach Ronan O'Gara to leave Crusaders after 2019 for French club - report

The Crusaders are reportedly set to lose assistant coach and former Ireland international Ronan O'Gara to a three-year deal in French rugby.

French sports media outlet L'Equipe reports O'Gara will sign the deal with La Rochelle with his current contract under the Super Rugby champions set to expire after this season.

It means O'Gara would go from working under one All Black in Scott Robertson to another with La Rochelle currently coached by former lock and Waikato coach, Jono Gibbes.

The move makes sense from the club's part following the recently announced departure of backs coach Xaxier Garbajosa who is taking over Montpellier as their head coach next season.

O'Gara has been at the Crusaders for two years with Robertson having previously worked as the backs coach at French club Racing 92 from 2013 to 2017.

But the Irishman moved with his family to New Zealand in 2018 and has helped the Crusaders claim one title so far.

Rumours surfaced earlier this year the 42-year-old was linked to taking over the French national team as head coach but O'Gara rubbished the claims quickly.

Ronan O'Gara Assistant Coach of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Hurricanes, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th May 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Ronan O'Gara. Source: Photosport
