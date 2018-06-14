Assistant coach Ronan O'Gara to leave Crusaders after 2019 for French club - report

The Crusaders are reportedly set to lose assistant coach and former Ireland international Ronan O'Gara to a three-year deal in French rugby.

French sports media outlet L'Equipe reports O'Gara will sign the deal with La Rochelle with his current contract under the Super Rugby champions set to expire after this season.

It means O'Gara would go from working under one All Black in Scott Robertson to another with La Rochelle currently coached by former lock and Waikato coach, Jono Gibbes.

The move makes sense from the club's part following the recently announced departure of backs coach Xaxier Garbajosa who is taking over Montpellier as their head coach next season.

O'Gara has been at the Crusaders for two years with Robertson having previously worked as the backs coach at French club Racing 92 from 2013 to 2017.

But the Irishman moved with his family to New Zealand in 2018 and has helped the Crusaders claim one title so far.