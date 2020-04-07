Aspiring World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard floats annual 20-team World Club Championship

Aspiring World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte is pushing a 20-team World Club Championship, with lucrative sponsorship and broadcasting deals to match the annual tournament.

It would comprise of four teams each from the English premiership, French Top 14, six Super Rugby sides and one team each from Japan and the US, with the Pacific Islands again being sidelined in rugby's quest for revenues.

There is a hurdle, however, with European club owners not willing to sacrifice the Champions Cup. They also don’t believe World Rugby should have control over a “club” competition.