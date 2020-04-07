TODAY |

Aspiring World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard floats annual 20-team World Club Championship

Source:  1 NEWS

Aspiring World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte is pushing a 20-team World Club Championship, with lucrative sponsorship and broadcasting deals to match the annual tournament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Frenchman has upped his bid for a seat at World Rugby's top table. Source: 1 NEWS

It would comprise of four teams each from the English premiership, French Top 14, six Super Rugby sides and one team each from Japan and the US, with the Pacific Islands again being sidelined in rugby's quest for revenues.

There is a hurdle, however, with European club owners not willing to sacrifice the Champions Cup. They also don’t believe World Rugby should have control over a “club” competition.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said, "We are always interested in exploring ways to grow the sport both domestically and globally.”

“Our priority right now is getting rugby in a position where we can start playing once the covid-19 situation improves."and government advice supports that return to play.”

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Chiefs
Hurricanes
Crusaders
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Watch: Canterbury family use digger for epic slip-and-slide
2
Big-hitting New Zealand batsman Jock Edwards dead at 64
3
Bubble busters: Richie Mo'unga insists gathering of Crusaders players at park a coincidence, picking up ball was instinctual
4
Quade Cooper throws absurd no-look, behind-the-back flick pass while training
5
Calls for Kiwis, Pacific Islands XIII to be included in State of Origin
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Two Fiji rugby players arrested after ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules

'Not long to go' - All Black Richie Mo'unga and wife are expecting their first baby

Dougie Morgan, former Scotland captain and coach dies, aged 73
01:20

Israel Folau's payout from Rugby Australia could be hit if game goes broke