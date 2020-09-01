Ash Dixon says players know 'there's an All Black jersey on the line' in North-South game

Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon says this weekend’s North-South match is being viewed as an All Blacks trial by many of those involved.

Hookers Ash Dixon [left], Asafo Aumua and Kurt Eklund practice lineout throws during the North Island rugby team training session. Source: Photosport

Saturday’s fixture in Wellington is the final game that will be played before All Blacks selectors name their squad the following day, having previously watched the entirety of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Dixon, who has earned 16 appearances for the Māori All Blacks but has never earned a Test cap with the All Blacks, told Newstalk ZB fans shouldn’t expect a Barbarians-style exhibition game with so much on the line.

"Everyone knows what's on the line here,” Dixon said.

“I guess there are bragging rights and what-not but the boys know there's an All Black jersey on the line here.

“It's pretty much been said the All Black team gets named the next day. So our boys are definitely up for this and I know they want to play the best footy they can.”

With Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown ended after a recent outbreak of Covid-19 community cases last month, players have converged on Wellington to begin training in the two squads ahead of the match.

Dixon said there’s a bit of buzz amongst the players, with the experience being new for many of them.

"Arriving today, the boys are pretty excited about the unknown because the last North v South match was 2012 and a lot of the boys didn't play in that and don't really know what to expect – but they understand the uniqueness of this.

“Everyone is very excited just to play some footy and mingle with each other. All the boys are up for this one."

Covid will still have an effect on the fixture, though, despite Auckland’s move to Level 2, with the match to be played without fans – a stark contrast to the predicted sellout at Eden Park many were hoping for before last month’s outbreak.

Dixon is one of a few who have a bit of experience already playing in an empty stadium after the Highlanders wrapped up their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign against the Hurricanes without spectators.

He admitted the change was hard to adjust to.

"It was bizarre. I can't really explain the feeling,” he said.

“At times it just felt like a bit of a training run. I just wasn't used to it. It needed a bit more sound or something going on in the stadium just to get you in tune.

“I guess because I've played it before I know what to expect now. It's something we'll probably talk about as a group and just reassure the boys that this is going to happen.

“It shouldn't affect us and the way we want to prepare and go about the game."