Asafo Aumua returns to rugby action, named to start for Hurricanes under 20 squad

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua will return to action tomorrow, named in the Hurricanes under 20s squad to face the Blues in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Aumua, 20, played two matches for the All Blacks on their end-of-year tour last season and has been sidelined with a rib injury.

Hurricanes under 20s coach Darren Larsen said Aumua will start the match at Shadbolt Park.

"He's good to go and will play a solid 40 minutes," said Larsen.

Larsen said the match was an opportunity for the players who had been selected for the New Zealand under 20s camp next week to perform in front of the coaches and selectors.

"Those who missed camp will also have the opportunity to put their hand up for it."

Hurricanes Under 20s squad to face the Blues:

15 Danny Toala (Hawke's Bay)
14 Cody Hemi (Manawatu)
13 Billy Proctor (Wellington)
12 Ueta Tufuga (Manawatu)
11 Losi Filipo (Wellington)
10 Lincoln McClutchie (Hawke's Bay)
9 Carlos Price (Wellington)
8 Devan Flanders (Hawke's Bay)
7 Jack Wright (Wellington)
6 Matene Ruawai (Manawatu)
5 Taine Plumtree (Wellington)
4 Taisson Lealaisalanoa (Wellington)
3 Sione Asi (Manawatu)
2 Asafo Aumua (Wellington)
1 Xavier Numia (Wellington)

Reserves:

16 Ben Power (Wellington)
17 Tevita Fehoko (Manawatu)
18 Ben Aumua-Peseta (Wellington)
19 Dominic Herlihy (Wellington)
20 Xavier English (Wellington)
21 Folau Fakatava (Hawke's Bay)
22 Kienan Higgins (Wellington)
23 Mitch Drew (Hawke's Bay)

