Asafo Aumua enjoying try-scoring duel with 'pretty old' Julian Savea — 'It's pretty easy for me'

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua is letting his play speak for itself regardless of the role he’s given in his bid to add to his one Test cap – and he’s having a fun battle with a former All Black doing it.

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua celebrates after scoring against the Blues. Source: Photosport

Aumua came off the bench once again on Friday night and made an instant impact, scoring his second try in as many Super Rugby trans-Tasman games in the Hurricanes’ 35-13 win over the Rebels in Wellington.

The try gave him a tally of five for the season, which is tied with veteran wing Julian Savea for the most this season, although Aumua admits there is a cheeky difference between how both men find the chalk.

“I don’t have to run as much as Bus [Savea],” Aumua said.

“It’s just off the maul. It’s pretty easy for me — just making the most of field position. If we’re close, five metres out, then surely [I should score].”

Savea rediscovered his try-scoring ways over the past fortnight to collect four tries in two games, which was enough to break the club record with 56 so far in his career.

Aumua said Savea’s impact is more than just five-pointers, though.

“It’s been good, the presence he brings to the team, his leadership and he’s got a lot of knowledge — pretty old too,” Aumua said with a grin.

“He’s the man off the field. I’m still learning even though I’m not a winger. He’s like an older brother.”

Despite Aumua’s impressive tally, he’s been restricted to coming off the bench for stand-in captain and long-time All Black Dane Coles this season.

Coles, along with the Crusaders’ Codie Taylor, have been the All Blacks’ one-two combo at hooker for years — meaning up-and-comers like Aumua have had to be patient with getting their shot.

Hookers Ash Dixon [left], Asafo Aumua and Kurt Eklund practice lineout throws during the North Island rugby team training session. Source: Photosport

Aumua himself only earned a Test debut last year in the All Blacks’ 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane despite first joining the national squad for their end-of-year tour in 2017.

The 24-year-old said he knows patience is key to reaching his goals.

“Obviously, it’s in my mind [getting a run-on start], but whether I’m on the bench or not I’ll put my best foot forward,” Aumua said.