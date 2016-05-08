ARU confirms one Super Rugby team will be cut, but still remain tight-lipped on who's going

The Australian Rugby Union has announced a majority vote has supported the decision to go from five Super Rugby teams to four.

Nic Stirzaker of the Rebels calls his team over during the Super Rugby round ten match between the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels at Eden Park. Source: Getty

The ARU met for a Extraordinary General Meeting today at the their headquarters in Sydney before addressing media in a short conference this evening.

ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said the team to be dropped from the competition had not been confirmed.

Mr Clyne said a big factor in the decision was the governing body felt that grassroots rugby was severely underfunded and it is hoped the extra funds removing one team from Super Rugby would go towards the lower tiers of the sport in Australia.

He also said the ARU accepted teams were preparing for legal battles to keep their teams alive as they "had every right to".