 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


ARU chief faces hostile questioning over Rebels getting double the funding of Force

share

Source:

AAP

Australian Rugby Union chief Bill Pulver has faced hostile questioning at a Senate hearing where it was suggested the Melbourne Rebels had received more than double the funding of the Western Force before the latter's axing from the Super Rugby competition.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 12: ARU CEO Bill Pulver and Jordan Hawke from Asteron Life pose for photos during the Australian Super Rugby season launch at Horizons, South Maroubra beach on February 12, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

ARU CEO Bill Pulver.

Source: Getty

The title of the hearing was the 'Future of rugby union in Australia' but was dominated by the issues surrounding the recent decision to dump the Force.

In the past three years the Force had received the least amount of funding of Australia's five teams and the Rebels the most, WA Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds told the hearing, citing ARU statements.

That included $33 million (NZD $36 million) to the Rebels and just $15 million (NZD $16.4 million) to the Force, she said.

The Rebels also had a $13 million (NZD $14.2 million) loan written off by the ARU when businessman Andrew Cox bought the franchise for $1 in 2015 before handing it over to the Victorian Rugby Union this year.

"Any way you look at this, the Force got the least amount of these Super Rugby grants than any other team, in some cases they get almost half of what the Rebels got," Sen Reynolds told the hearing.

He said he could not say whether Sen Reynolds' figures were correct or not, which she said was surprising as he was CEO.

Richard Hardwick of Western Force passes the ball behind the dummy run of Ross Haylett-Petty of Western Force during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Force at Kings Park, Durban on 6 May 2017 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix / www.photosport.nz

Richard Hardwick of Western Force passes the ball behind the dummy run of Ross Haylett-Petty of Western Force during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Force at Kings Park in Durban.

Source: Photosport

The questioning became heated when Pulver refused to reveal what support or deals were done with the Rebels and Cox, citing confidentiality agreements.

Pulver, who spoke briefly to disgruntled Force fans that turned up to the hearing, said the senate committee was mocking him over that, but Greens Senator Rachel Siewert said she was incredulous that he would not reveal such important information.

Pulver told the senators that "meaningful change" had to occur, including cutting the number of teams given how poorly Australia was performing on and off the field in Super Rugby.

"This is the most competitive winter sports market, no other rugby nation in the world has to compete with three other football codes," he said.

Force chairman Tony Howarth said he believed the ARU made its decision before consulting his club and said it had not received the "equalisation" support it needed from the governing body.

However, he said mining magnate Andrew Forrest's bid to create a breakaway international competition that could save the club had traction.

Mark Sinderberry, who was the Force's CEO this year, compared the ARU's treatment of the club unfavourably with the significant on and off-field support the AFL has given its new clubs in rugby league-dominated NSW and Queensland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:55
1
Rico Syme was playing social rugby last year, but a chance appearance for the schools' 1st XV boosted him towards a big future.

Christchurch Boys' High student catapults from seventh XV into NZ Secondary School squad

01:05
2
The 38-year-old Aussie said he's unsure whether he will race with Oracle or another syndicate.

Watch: 'Instinctively of course I want back in' - Jimmy Spithill still unsure about competing at next America's Cup

00:30
3
Gorden Tallis said Cowboys enforcer Taumalolo is one of the best forwards in rugby league at the moment.

Jason Taumalolo hits back at Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargreaves challenge

00:15
4
If Leeds fans weren't sour with the departed Kiwi striker already, they will be now.

Watch: Chris Wood can't stop scoring for Burnley! All Whites' striker comes off bench to nail equaliser against old club Leeds

00:30
5
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

Watch: Brain snap! Aussie league player throws ball to the sky in celebration as hooter sounds ...but the game wasn't over

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 33008370

Varnish cache server

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.

05:17
National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.

Watch: Ardern denies hitting the wall as new poll shows 'Jacinda effect' has worn off and National are in front

National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.

01:46
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 