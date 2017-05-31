 

Army of supporters to arrive with British and Irish Lions

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

One of the greatest rivalries in rugby is about to be rekindled as the touring side prepares for 10 huge matches in New Zealand.
Tourism

Will Hine

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:23
3
Trudi Gatland remains living in New Zealand while her husband coaches Wales, making today's reunion extra special.

Watch: Hello luv! Warren Gatland hugs wife after long absence, after touching down in New Zealand

00:30
4
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

00:29
5
Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.

00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.

00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.



 
